Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,046,300 Shares of Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046,840 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,046,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Venture Global worth $32,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venture Global by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Venture Global by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Venture Global by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Shares of Venture Global stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised Venture Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 price target on Venture Global in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Read Our Latest Report on VG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $12,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Cothran sold 473,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $7,013,023.73. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,459,399 shares of company stock valued at $58,670,384 over the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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