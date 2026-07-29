Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 31,435 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,735 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.42% of Phibro Animal Health worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $392,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,776. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,608 shares of company stock valued at $983,825 over the last ninety days. 50.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Phibro Animal Health's payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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