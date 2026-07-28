Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 543,900 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 437.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,227 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 543,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Fiserv worth $37,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Trading Up 2.5%

FISV opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $144.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.57.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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