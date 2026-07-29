Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 79,800 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,716 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $31,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EXPD alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,669 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.25. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.48 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expeditors International of Washington, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expeditors International of Washington wasn't on the list.

While Expeditors International of Washington currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here