Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,248 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $89,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,153 shares of the energy company's stock worth $44,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,040 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,092,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.88.

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Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE LNG opened at $269.27 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.52 and a 200-day moving average of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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