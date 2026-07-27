Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,460 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 51,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of Carlisle Companies worth $53,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3,133.3% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $337.04 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.43 and a 12-month high of $435.92. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $346.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $399.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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