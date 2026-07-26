Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 386,000 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,204 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 386,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Dollar General worth $83,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock worth $259,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 24,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock worth $224,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock worth $832,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2,208.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,554,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,554 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Trading Up 1.8%

DG opened at $117.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

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