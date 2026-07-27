Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 72,550 Shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,752 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of Buckle worth $58,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 162.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.68 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Buckle's payout ratio is 32.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Buckle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Buckle from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bill L. Fairfield sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,231.52. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Buckle Company Profile

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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