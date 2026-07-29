Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 362,338 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 362,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,013,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company's stock worth $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 589,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company's stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $6,684,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,882,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,429,768,852.20. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $12,017,852.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,286,662.39. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 302,162 shares of company stock valued at $72,080,421 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 7.6%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $192.28 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.49 and a 52 week high of $308.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.98.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Credo Technology Group's revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Evercore initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.17.

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Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

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