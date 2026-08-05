Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Ibotta, Inc. $IBTA

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Ibotta worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ibotta during the first quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ibotta in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ibotta by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,817 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 47,920.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ibotta during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBTA. Evercore set a $42.00 price target on Ibotta in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ibotta from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ibotta from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Ibotta from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBTA

Insider Activity

In other Ibotta news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $15,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,341,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,740,436.20. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Luke Roy Swanson sold 5,940 shares of Ibotta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $208,731.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 489,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,215,226.56. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 613,641 shares of company stock worth $18,702,987 over the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Ibotta News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ibotta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Ibotta reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, well above consensus estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.40. Revenue reached $88.91 million, up 3.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. Earnings also improved substantially from $0.08 per share a year earlier. Ibotta Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ibotta reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, well above consensus estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.40. Revenue reached $88.91 million, up 3.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. Earnings also improved substantially from $0.08 per share a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: 7-Eleven partnership expands distribution: Ibotta and 7-Eleven are collaborating on performance-based promotions for convenience retail. The agreement could broaden Ibotta’s merchant reach, increase consumer engagement, and create additional monetization opportunities. 7-Eleven and Ibotta Partnership

Ibotta and 7-Eleven are collaborating on performance-based promotions for convenience retail. The agreement could broaden Ibotta’s merchant reach, increase consumer engagement, and create additional monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook exceeded revenue expectations: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $86 million to $90 million, compared with the $85.7 million consensus estimate. Ibotta also said it expects to exit 2026 with mid-single-digit growth, signaling improving momentum despite a challenging comparison. Ibotta Q3 Revenue Forecast

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $86 million to $90 million, compared with the $85.7 million consensus estimate. Ibotta also said it expects to exit 2026 with mid-single-digit growth, signaling improving momentum despite a challenging comparison. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and $45 price target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $40 but maintained an Equal Weight rating. Analyst Rating Updates

Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and $45 price target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $40 but maintained an Equal Weight rating. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Ibotta continues to report a negative net margin, and quarterly revenue growth remains modest. Second-quarter EPS also trailed the $0.49 reported in the same period last year on an unadjusted comparison, tempering the otherwise strong earnings reaction. Ibotta Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Ibotta Stock Up 48.1%

IBTA opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.48 million, a PE ratio of -107.09 and a beta of -0.44. Ibotta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.45. Ibotta had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.The company had revenue of $82.48 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ibotta, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ibotta Company Profile

Ibotta NYSE: IBTA is a Denver‐based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big‐box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co‐founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA - Free Report).

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