Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Proto Labs worth $29,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 7,380.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Proto Labs

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,986.40. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 16,030 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,113,924.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,298,281.67. This trade represents a 46.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,663 shares of company stock worth $1,804,727 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $70.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.33.

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Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $83.15.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $139.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

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