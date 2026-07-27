Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $54,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 216,394 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 40,709 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 218.5% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.Gaming and Leisure Properties's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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