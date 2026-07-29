Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.87 Million Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 217.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,542 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of Centrus Energy worth $27,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 3.7%

Centrus Energy stock opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $142.13 and a fifty-two week high of $464.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LEU shares. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.08.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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