Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.81 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 220.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $30,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8%

ATO stock opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $154.53 and a 1 year high of $192.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.92.

View Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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