Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $35.39 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 1,291.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,216 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,440 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $35,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $383.52 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.34. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.59.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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