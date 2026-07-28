Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $48.89 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 12,584.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 163,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Teradyne worth $48,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $50,962,424.10. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $334.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.69 and a 200-day moving average of $334.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.53.

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Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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