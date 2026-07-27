Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $51.85 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 108,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Colliers International Group worth $51,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 30,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $143.00 to $109.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotia dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average is $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Colliers International Group's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Colliers International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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