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Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $52.55 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
West Pharmaceutical Services logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 104,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $52,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $272,041,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,561,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $429,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,855 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 473,547 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $123,667,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 420.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $142,949,000 after acquiring an additional 440,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $363.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting West Pharmaceutical Services this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: West posted a strong second quarter, with adjusted EPS of $2.37 and revenue of $872.3 million, both above expectations. The company also raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance and gave third-quarter guidance that topped consensus, which supports the longer-term outlook. West Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Demand remains strong for high-value injectable drug components, including products tied to GLP-1 and biologics markets, which helped drive the beat and the higher outlook. Reuters article on raised forecast
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits after the stock’s sharp earnings-driven surge in the prior session, especially since there was no major new negative company announcement or filing behind today’s weakness. Quiver Quantitative article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales from two executives may add a small overhang, but the activity is limited and does not appear to be the main driver of the stock’s move. Insider trading details

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $328.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $337.02 and its 200-day moving average is $287.49. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.83 and a fifty-two week high of $386.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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