Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc $IVR

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR - Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,282.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,722.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,599 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

IVR stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.48 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Invesco Mortgage Capital's payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc NYSE: IVR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The company's portfolio is weighted toward agency-guaranteed RMBS issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. By focusing on collateral backed by federal agencies, Invesco Mortgage Capital seeks to generate attractive returns while managing credit risk through securities that carry explicit or implicit government guarantees.

To enhance its portfolio yield, the company employs leverage through repurchase agreements, warehouse facilities and debt financing.

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