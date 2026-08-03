Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 173.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of IPG Photonics worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $155.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.17.

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Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Tang Agnes sold 1,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $178,071.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,129,945.80. This trade represents a 13.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 56,316 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $5,761,689.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,670,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,436,653.73. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,716 shares of company stock worth $14,277,206. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

See Also

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