Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 368.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,939 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 172,219 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cigna Group worth $58,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Cigna Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $290.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $286.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.76. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $315.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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