Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Jacobs Solutions worth $49,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.30.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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