Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $30.06 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WTW alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WTW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $319.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $316.16 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $240.61 and a 52 week high of $352.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Willis Towers Watson Public, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Willis Towers Watson Public wasn't on the list.

While Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here