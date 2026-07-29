Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $30.30 Million in SunocoCorp LLC $SUNC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 491,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of SunocoCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUNC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SunocoCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SunocoCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in SunocoCorp in the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

SunocoCorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SUNC opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.77. SunocoCorp LLC has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.79.

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunocoCorp LLC will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SunocoCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from SunocoCorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. SunocoCorp's payout ratio is presently 185.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SunocoCorp from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SunocoCorp in a report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of SunocoCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SunocoCorp from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunocoCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SUNC

SunocoCorp Company Profile

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Free Report).

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