Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 201,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Entergy worth $63,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $528,313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $984,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,426 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $357,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,616,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Entergy

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock.

KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on Entergy and reiterated a $123 price target , signaling confidence in further share-price upside.

KeyCorp maintained an rating on Entergy and reiterated a , signaling confidence in further share-price upside. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Article Title

At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term estimate changes were mixed: it lowered Q2 2026 EPS to $0.95 from $1.10 and Q4 2026 EPS to $0.72 from $0.65, while raising Q3 2026 EPS to $1.86 from $1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $115.95 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

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