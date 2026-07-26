Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,800 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico worth $102,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company's stock.

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Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Up 0.1%

PAC opened at $215.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50-day moving average price is $238.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $206.91 and a 12 month high of $300.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.30). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $645.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $732.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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