Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,376,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $59,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Article Title

The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Article Title

An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare commentary flagged some names to avoid, but Bristol Myers Squibb was not singled out; still, it reflects a mixed sentiment backdrop for the sector rather than a company-specific setback. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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