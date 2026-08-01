Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 742,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of GitLab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siren L.L.C. grew its position in GitLab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $8,914,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 104,582 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in GitLab by 60.2% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 84,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,480,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on GitLab from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on GitLab from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.58.

Read Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $3,304,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,902,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,814,330.44. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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