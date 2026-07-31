Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. $HTB

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 466,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.77% of HomeTrust Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTB. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTB shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTB

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:HTB opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $858.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.35. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.02.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. Research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. HomeTrust Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

In related news, EVP Kristin Y. Powell sold 1,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $46,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,214.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $180,247.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,078.76. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,881,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.02% of the company's stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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