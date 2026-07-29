Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc $PNR

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 329,664 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $28,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pentair as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.24 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Pentair's revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Key Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.14 per share, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. Flow sales increased 5%, and the company repurchased $150 million of shares during the quarter. Pentair Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Pentair reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.14 per share, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. Flow sales increased 5%, and the company repurchased $150 million of shares during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately $1.4 billion, adding hydronic and water-based solutions. Management expects the deal to broaden its portfolio and create exposure to infrastructure and data-center-related water and cooling demand; the purchase price represents roughly 10.5 times estimated 2026 EBITDA. Pentair to Acquire Taco Group Holdings

Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately $1.4 billion, adding hydronic and water-based solutions. Management expects the deal to broaden its portfolio and create exposure to infrastructure and data-center-related water and cooling demand; the purchase price represents roughly 10.5 times estimated 2026 EBITDA. Neutral Sentiment: The company maintained solid financial metrics, including a 21.92% return on equity, 15.98% net margin, 1.88 current ratio and 0.51 debt-to-equity ratio. These figures may provide capacity to fund the acquisition, although investors will monitor leverage and integration execution.

The company maintained solid financial metrics, including a 21.92% return on equity, 15.98% net margin, 1.88 current ratio and 0.51 debt-to-equity ratio. These figures may provide capacity to fund the acquisition, although investors will monitor leverage and integration execution. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $932.6 million and missed the $943.2 million consensus. Pool sales plunged 42% because of approximately $170 million of channel-inventory destocking, while net income declined to $128.6 million from $148.5 million. PNR's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss on Pool Weakness

Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $932.6 million and missed the $943.2 million consensus. Pool sales plunged 42% because of approximately $170 million of channel-inventory destocking, while net income declined to $128.6 million from $148.5 million. Negative Sentiment: Pentair’s third-quarter adjusted EPS outlook of $1.05–$1.08 is substantially below the $1.33 consensus, while revenue guidance of $960.7–$981.1 million implies limited near-term growth. Full-year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to approximately $3.86–$4.06.

Pentair’s third-quarter adjusted EPS outlook of $1.05–$1.08 is substantially below the $1.33 consensus, while revenue guidance of $960.7–$981.1 million implies limited near-term growth. Full-year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to approximately $3.86–$4.06. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches tied to Pool inventory destocking and the company’s recent stock decline. The announcements create reputational and potential litigation risks, although no wrongdoing has been established.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Pentair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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