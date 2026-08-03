Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 369,107 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS $TKC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 369,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 7.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TKC stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, traded on the NYSE under the symbol TKC, is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Since its founding in 1994 as the country's first GSM operator, Turkcell has expanded its footprint to offer a comprehensive suite of mobile voice, messaging and data services to millions of subscribers. The company has made significant investments in nationwide 4.5G and 5G network infrastructure to deliver high-speed connectivity across both urban centers and rural regions.

In addition to its core mobile offerings, Turkcell provides fixed broadband and fiber-optic services tailored to consumer and enterprise customers.

See Also

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