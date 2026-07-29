Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 271,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of SharkNinja as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Price Performance

NYSE SN opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.12 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. SharkNinja's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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