Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Badger Meter worth $30,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMI. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 62.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Badger Meter and certain officers. The lawsuit covers investors who purchased Badger Meter securities between April 18, 2024, and April 16, 2026, and alleges violations of federal securities laws. If successful, the litigation could create legal costs, potential damages, and reputational risk for the company. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class-action announcement

Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Badger Meter and certain officers. The lawsuit covers investors who purchased Badger Meter securities between April 18, 2024, and April 16, 2026, and alleges violations of federal securities laws. If successful, the litigation could create legal costs, potential damages, and reputational risk for the company. Neutral Sentiment: The repeated announcements primarily remind eligible investors of the August 3, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. These are largely law-firm solicitation notices and do not establish that the allegations have been proven or indicate the likely outcome of the case. Rosen Law Firm Badger Meter deadline notice

The repeated announcements primarily remind eligible investors of the August 3, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. These are largely law-firm solicitation notices and do not establish that the allegations have been proven or indicate the likely outcome of the case. Neutral Sentiment: No new earnings, guidance, product, or contract news was included in these reports. The stock’s increase therefore appears not to be explained by the legal announcements; investors may instead be reacting to broader market factors, technical trading, or expectations surrounding the company’s outlook. Badger Meter’s latest reported quarter included a slight EPS beat, but revenue declined year over year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Badger Meter from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Badger Meter from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $160.00 price target on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.00.

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Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.14. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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