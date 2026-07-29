Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Free Report) by 195.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,165 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 799,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Envista worth $30,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,178 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,632 shares of the company's stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,463 shares of the company's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Price Performance

NVST stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $705.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Envista

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

See Also

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