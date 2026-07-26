Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,193,295 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 856,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Huntington Bancshares worth $81,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 56.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 777,106 shares of the bank's stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 471,819 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 220,268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 925,704 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

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Huntington Bancshares News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Article Title

HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Article Title

The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans.

Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall.

Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall. Negative Sentiment: Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Article Title

Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Negative Sentiment: The recent pullback in analyst price targets may be limiting upside expectations, even after the earnings report.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,821,462. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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