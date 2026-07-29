Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,600 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.19% of Visteon worth $28,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visteon alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Amundi raised its stake in Visteon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Visteon by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 389 shares in the company, valued at $46,275.44. This trade represents a 60.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,151,638.50. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,023,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Visteon from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock's fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29. Visteon Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.78 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 5.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Visteon's payout ratio is 19.61%.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visteon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visteon wasn't on the list.

While Visteon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here