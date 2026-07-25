Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,990 shares of the company's stock after selling 176,339 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vertiv worth $242,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $343.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

Vertiv Stock Down 4.5%

NYSE VRT opened at $290.29 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The stock's 50 day moving average is $313.24 and its 200 day moving average is $274.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here