Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,712 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.45% of iRadimed worth $42,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in iRadimed by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iRadimed by 144.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,445 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iRadimed by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,304 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in iRadimed by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,748 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of iRadimed from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital raised shares of iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iRadimed

Insider Transactions at iRadimed

In other iRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $437,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,334,250. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,836,403. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company's stock.

iRadimed Price Performance

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.90. iRadimed Corporation has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $107.90.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 27.36%.iRadimed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. iRadimed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

About iRadimed

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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