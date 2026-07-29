Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,382 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,948 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,382 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Datadog worth $34,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its Datadog price target to $289 from $255 and maintained a Buy rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. BTIG price target article

BTIG Research raised its Datadog price target to and maintained a rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Datadog recently outperformed the broader market, with shares advancing 2.03% in the latest completed session. Investor interest has been supported by expectations for upcoming cloud-company earnings and generally bullish Wall Street recommendations. Why Datadog outpaced the stock market

Datadog recently outperformed the broader market, with shares advancing 2.03% in the latest completed session. Investor interest has been supported by expectations for upcoming cloud-company earnings and generally bullish Wall Street recommendations. Neutral Sentiment: The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, although the concentration of bullish ratings may reduce the signal’s usefulness and leave the stock vulnerable to disappointment. Wall Street recommendations on Datadog

The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, although the concentration of bullish ratings may reduce the signal’s usefulness and leave the stock vulnerable to disappointment. Negative Sentiment: CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares worth about $11.5 million, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares worth approximately $11.5 million, and Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares for roughly $4.9 million. All three transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which reduces their significance as discretionary bearish signals, but the sales can still pressure sentiment—particularly after DDOG’s strong run and elevated valuation.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,486,587 shares of company stock valued at $342,962,652 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Wedbush initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Datadog from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Arete Research upped their target price on Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 0.4%

DDOG stock opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $242.98 and its 200-day moving average is $170.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 660.23, a P/E/G ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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