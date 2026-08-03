Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 54,800 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,348 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 54,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,793 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 955 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,112 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $36.00 price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.1%

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $48.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.11% and a net margin of 24.08%.The company had revenue of $307.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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