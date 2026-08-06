Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 75,200 Shares of JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of JBT Marel worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JBT Marel by 9,103.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,376 shares of the company's stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares in the last quarter. Gildi lifeyrissjodur purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the fourth quarter valued at $170,862,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 216,602 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 668,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,736,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JBT Marel by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company's stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JBT Marel Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of JBT Marel stock opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $170.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.30.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.07). JBT Marel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.350 EPS. Analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 price target on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBT Marel

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

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