Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 79,100 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 397,086 shares of the company's stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 221,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,395,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,931,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,648,828 shares of the company's stock worth $78,087,000 after purchasing an additional 590,128 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Honda Motor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

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Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.27 billion for the quarter. Honda Motor had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

See Also

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