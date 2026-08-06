Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation $USAS

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,047,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Americas Gold and Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,574,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,501,488 shares of the company's stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,582 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,999,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872,547 shares of the company's stock worth $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,956 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.75 price objective on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance

USAS opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Free Report).

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