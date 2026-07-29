Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,945. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $538,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,754,008.20. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.35.

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MongoDB Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ MDB opened at $310.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -839.51, a PEG ratio of 1,269.30 and a beta of 1.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.47 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The company's 50-day moving average price is $335.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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