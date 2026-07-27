Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,889,854 shares of the company's stock after selling 257,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.45% of Liberty Global worth $59,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,408,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,718 shares of the company's stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 178,366 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 311,552 shares of the company's stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,341,419 shares of the company's stock worth $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,729.04. This trade represents a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company's stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. Liberty Global Ltd has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.52.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $12.60 to $12.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.02.

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Key Headlines Impacting Liberty Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Global this week:

Negative Sentiment: Liberty Global reported Q2 2026 EPS of ($1.07) , well below analyst expectations of ($0.48) , reinforcing concerns about profitability and helping drive the stock down. Liberty Global Reports Q2 2026 Results

Liberty Global reported Q2 2026 EPS of , well below analyst expectations of , reinforcing concerns about profitability and helping drive the stock down. Negative Sentiment: The company also highlighted negative net margin and negative return on equity , which suggests the business is still struggling to convert revenue into earnings. Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The company also highlighted and , which suggests the business is still struggling to convert revenue into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it is targeting $2 billion in year-end corporate cash and still plans to advance the Ziggo Group spin-off to mid-2027, a longer-term restructuring move that could eventually unlock value but does not offset the near-term earnings miss. Liberty Global targets $2B year-end corporate cash while advancing Ziggo Group spin to mid-'27

Management said it is targeting and still plans to advance the to mid-2027, a longer-term restructuring move that could eventually unlock value but does not offset the near-term earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Additional news about unusual options activity and short-interest data suggests traders are positioning for continued volatility, but these items are less important than the earnings disappointment.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

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