Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586,414 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 110,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk worth $66,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,071,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $377,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,799 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,256,211 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 662,110 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 402,344 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,385,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,772 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 315,488 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLK. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Price Performance

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $23.51.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities analysts expect that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $1.2214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 824.0%. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk's dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia's largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company's core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom's product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

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