ReposiTrak Inc. $TRAK Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK - Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,028 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 334,447 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 5.57% of ReposiTrak worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,275 shares of the company's stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ReposiTrak by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ReposiTrak by 17.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ReposiTrak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised ReposiTrak from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRAK

ReposiTrak Stock Up 5.2%

NYSE:TRAK opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

ReposiTrak Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. ReposiTrak's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company's platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak's offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

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