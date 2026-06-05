Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,507 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 32,937 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $36,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,766 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $245.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 60,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.31 per share, with a total value of $12,947,917.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,635,597,400.42. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE RSG opened at $208.15 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $255.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.78.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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