Resolution Capital Ltd Acquires 1,895,846 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,459,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,846 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for about 4.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 3.97% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $193,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,709,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,504,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $416,139,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,053,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $301,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $337,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,044,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $201,168,000 after purchasing an additional 243,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.71 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,220. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $4,883,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 475,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,395.82. The trade was a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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