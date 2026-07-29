Resolution Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Resolution Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 22,370 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Duke Energy from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

More Duke Energy News

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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